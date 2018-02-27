BBC Sport - Phil Neville: Some people want me to lose first games as England boss

Some people want me to lose - Neville

England women's head coach Phil Neville says there are some people who "want him to lose all three games" at the SheBelieves Cup - his first matches in charge of the Lionesses.

READ MORE: WSL 2 renamed as Women's Championship

WATCH MORE: Keeper turns back on play to concede bizarre goal

Top videos

Video

Some people want me to lose - Neville

Video

Westbrook sinks three-point buzzer-beater in NBA best plays

Video

'I'm afraid mummy’s died'

  • From the section News
Video

Team GB's Winter Olympians return home

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Golden goal, bobsleigh drama & funny moments

Video

Kids try winter sports - with BBC commentary

Video

Crashes, bloopers & clipboards - Pyeongchang's funniest moments

Video

Keeper turns back on play to concede bizarre goal

Video

Blind MMA champion takes on new fight

  • From the section News
Video

Alli is trying to trick the referee - Jenas

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swadlincote Ski and Snowboard Centre - Fast...

Fast Track Ski or Snowboard Lesson
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired