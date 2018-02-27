Espanyol 1-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid had been unbeaten in seven La Liga games - their best run of the season

Gerard Moreno scored an injury-time winner as Espanyol beat Real Madrid for the first time in over a decade.

Real had won five games in a row but rested Cristiano Ronaldo and were made to pay for a below-par performance.

Espanyol probably edged the game and Moreno had a first-half goal ruled out for a marginal offside call.

Real defender Sergio Ramos was playing as an extra striker at the end as Moreno controlled Sergio Garcia's cross before smashing the ball home.

La Liga champions Real remain 14 points behind Barcelona, who visit Las Palmas on Thursday in their game in hand.

Espanyol had failed to win in their last 22 games against Real, drawing only three of those, a run going back to October 2007.