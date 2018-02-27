Steve Evans: Mansfield Town manager resigns after 15 months in charge

Steve Evans spent 15 months in charge of Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans and assistant Paul Rayner have left their jobs with the League Two club.

The pair have resigned with the Stags fifth in the table, just two points outside the automatic promotion places.

Former Crawley, Rotherham and Leeds boss Evans, 55, became manager at the One Call Stadium in November 2016.

"Whilst I am disappointed by their decision, there are no individuals bigger than Mansfield Town Football Club," chairman John Radford said.

"The process of appointing a new management team which can lead the club to League One is already under way.

"The vacant post of manager is surely one of the most attractive in the English Football League."

Evans guided Rotherham to successive promotions from League Two to the Championship before taking on the biggest job of his career when he became Leeds head coach in October 2015.

His reign at Elland Road only lasted to the end of the 2015-16 season, but he was only out of management for five months before succeeding Adam Murray as Mansfield boss.

The Scot won 35 of his 76 games in charge of the Stags, who finished 12th last season.