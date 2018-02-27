BBC Sport - 'Ronnie McFall changed my life' says opposing manager Matthew Tipton
'Ronnie McFall changed my life' says opposing boss Tipton
- From the section Irish
Warrenpoint Town manager Matthew Tipton says he owes a lot to Ronnie McFall for signing him for Portadown in 2011.
Tipton is now manager of Warrenpoint Town and comes up against McFall, who has taken charge of Glentoran, in a Premiership match on Tuesday.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired