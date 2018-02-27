Norway football 27 Feb From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/43216116 Read more about sharing. Peterborough forward Junior Morias helped sweep the pitch as snow fell during the hosts' 2-1 win over Walsall Colchester United's Community Stadium was covered by snow on Tuesday morning Southend are asking for volunteers to help clear snow before their game against Walsall on Saturday It was game on at Reading's Madjeski Stadium, as the hosts were beaten 3-1 by Sheffield United Hereford called their game against Ewyas Harold FC off early in the day And there was no action at Bromley either, with snow leading to the postponement of their fixture with Spennymoor Town