Norway football

Peterborough
Peterborough forward Junior Morias helped sweep the pitch as snow fell during the hosts' 2-1 win over Walsall
Colchester
Colchester United's Community Stadium was covered by snow on Tuesday morning
Southend
Southend are asking for volunteers to help clear snow before their game against Walsall on Saturday
Madjeski
It was game on at Reading's Madjeski Stadium, as the hosts were beaten 3-1 by Sheffield United
Hereford
Hereford called their game against Ewyas Harold FC off early in the day
Bromley
And there was no action at Bromley either, with snow leading to the postponement of their fixture with Spennymoor Town

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swadlincote Ski and Snowboard Centre - Fast...

Fast Track Ski or Snowboard Lesson
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired