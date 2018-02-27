Jefferson Montero: Swansea City winger joins Emelec on 'sub-loan'

Jefferson Montero
Jefferson Montero has also played for Villarreal, Levante and Betis

Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero has joined Ecuadorian club Emelec on a sub-loan from Spanish side Getafe.

Montero, 28, joined Getafe on a season-long deal in September, but has made just four substitute appearances for the La Liga club.

The 63-cap Ecuador international has subsequently been loaned from Getafe to Emelec in his home county where the transfer window remains open.

The move is subject to international clearance.

Swansea , who have described the move as a sub-loan, gave permission for Getafe to complete the deal that sees Montero return to his first club.

The attacker signed for Swansea from Mexican club Morelia in July 2014, having featured for Ecuador at the 2014 World Cup.

He has scored twice in 72 appearances, and has two years remaining on his contract with the Welsh club.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swadlincote Ski and Snowboard Centre - Fast...

Fast Track Ski or Snowboard Lesson
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired