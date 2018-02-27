Jefferson Montero: Swansea City winger joins Emelec on 'sub-loan'

Jefferson Montero has also played for Villarreal, Levante and Betis

Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero has joined Ecuadorian club Emelec on a sub-loan from Spanish side Getafe.

Montero, 28, joined Getafe on a season-long deal in September, but has made just four substitute appearances for the La Liga club.

The 63-cap Ecuador international has subsequently been loaned from Getafe to Emelec in his home county where the transfer window remains open.

The move is subject to international clearance.

Swansea , who have described the move as a sub-loan, gave permission for Getafe to complete the deal that sees Montero return to his first club.

The attacker signed for Swansea from Mexican club Morelia in July 2014, having featured for Ecuador at the 2014 World Cup.

He has scored twice in 72 appearances, and has two years remaining on his contract with the Welsh club.