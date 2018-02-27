Three Tuesday Scottish fixtures postponed, one survives pitch inspection

Dumbarton's home match against Inverness is one of four that will be subject to a pitch inspection

Three of Tuesday's scheduled Scottish football matches have been postponed following pitch inspections.

Brechin City v Dunfermline Athletic and Dumbarton v Inverness CT in the Championship have been called off but Greenock Morton v Livingston passed an inspection.

In League One, Albion Rovers v Arbroath in League One has been postponed.

Heavy snow has affected parts of Scotland and police have warned of a high risk of travel disruption.

Another Championship game, another in League One, three in League Two and two in the Premiership are also scheduled for Tuesday.

All matches have 19:45 GMT kick-offs, except Stenhousemuir v Cowdenbeath in League Two.

St Johnstone, who host Rangers in the top flight, said on Twitter they will monitor the weather but had "no concerns at the moment".

Tuesday's Scottish postponements/pitch inspections

Championship

Brechin City P-P Dunfermline Athletic

Dumbarton P-P Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Greenock Morton v Livingston - match ON following inspection

League One

Albion Rovers P-P Arbroath