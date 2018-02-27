Three Tuesday Scottish fixtures postponed, one survives pitch inspection

Dumbarton's stadium
Dumbarton's home match against Inverness is one of four that will be subject to a pitch inspection

Three of Tuesday's scheduled Scottish football matches have been postponed following pitch inspections.

Brechin City v Dunfermline Athletic and Dumbarton v Inverness CT in the Championship have been called off but Greenock Morton v Livingston passed an inspection.

In League One, Albion Rovers v Arbroath in League One has been postponed.

Heavy snow has affected parts of Scotland and police have warned of a high risk of travel disruption.

Another Championship game, another in League One, three in League Two and two in the Premiership are also scheduled for Tuesday.

All matches have 19:45 GMT kick-offs, except Stenhousemuir v Cowdenbeath in League Two.

St Johnstone, who host Rangers in the top flight, said on Twitter they will monitor the weather but had "no concerns at the moment".

A tweet by St Johnstone

Tuesday's Scottish postponements/pitch inspections

Championship

Brechin City P-P Dunfermline Athletic

Dumbarton P-P Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Greenock Morton v Livingston - match ON following inspection

League One

Albion Rovers P-P Arbroath

