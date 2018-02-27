Mansfield Town: Krystian Pearce, Mal Benning and Omari Sterling-James sign one-year deals

Mansfield players Krystian Pearce (left), Mal Benning (centre) and Omari Sterling-James
Mansfield players Krystian Pearce (left), Mal Benning (centre) and Omari Sterling-James

Mansfield Town defenders Krystian Pearce and Mal Benning and striker Omari Sterling-James have all signed new one-year deals with the promotion-chasing League Two club.

The existing deals for centre-half Pearce, 28, left-back Benning, 24, and Sterling-James, 23, were all due to expire at the end of this season.

The club retain the option of a further year on all three players.

Steve Evans' Stags are two points off an automatic promotion place in fifth.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swadlincote Ski and Snowboard Centre - Fast...

Fast Track Ski or Snowboard Lesson
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired