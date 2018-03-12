Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick came through the West Ham and was part of the team that beat Coventry 9-0 in the 1998-99 Youth Cup final
He made his debut for West Ham the following season, playing nine games and scoring once
Carrick and Joe Cole both progressed from West Ham to the England national team, making their debuts in 2001
He played a total of 159 games for the Hammers across four seasons
Michael Carrick made his England debut in 2001, replacing David Beckham as a second-half substitute in a 4–0 friendly win over Mexico
Carrick joined Tottenham for £3.5m in 2004, where he played 75 times in two seasons
A big money move to Manchester United followed in 2006, as Sir Alex Ferguson signed Carrick for £18m
Carrick's only appearance at a major tournament, was the last-16 win against Ecuador at the 2006 World Cup
Carrick scored his first goal for United against Aston Villa in January 2007
He scored his first ever Champions League goals on 10 April 2007, scoring twice in a 7–1 home win over Roma in the Champions League quarter-final
His first Premier League title came in 2007
He played the full game and then scored in the penalty shootout as United beat Chelsea in Moscow to win the Champions League in 2008
United and Carrick won the Club World Cup in 2008
He won the second of his three League Cups in 2010
He described the 2009 Champions league final defeat to Barcelona as the worst night of his career
There was a third Champions League final appearance in 2011, by like two years earlier, United were beaten by Barcelona
United beat Aston Villa to win the Premier league title in April 2013 - United's and Carrick's last Premier League title
He completed his clean sweep of domestic trophies with the FA Cup in 2016 against Crystal Palace
He was an unused substitute as United won the Europa League last season
In his 11th year at United in 2017, Carrick was given a testimonial match
This will be Carrick's final season at Old Trafford

