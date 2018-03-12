Michael Carrick 12 Mar From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/43208956 Read more about sharing. Michael Carrick came through the West Ham and was part of the team that beat Coventry 9-0 in the 1998-99 Youth Cup final He made his debut for West Ham the following season, playing nine games and scoring once Carrick and Joe Cole both progressed from West Ham to the England national team, making their debuts in 2001 He played a total of 159 games for the Hammers across four seasons Michael Carrick made his England debut in 2001, replacing David Beckham as a second-half substitute in a 4–0 friendly win over Mexico Carrick joined Tottenham for £3.5m in 2004, where he played 75 times in two seasons A big money move to Manchester United followed in 2006, as Sir Alex Ferguson signed Carrick for £18m Carrick's only appearance at a major tournament, was the last-16 win against Ecuador at the 2006 World Cup Carrick scored his first goal for United against Aston Villa in January 2007 He scored his first ever Champions League goals on 10 April 2007, scoring twice in a 7–1 home win over Roma in the Champions League quarter-final His first Premier League title came in 2007 He played the full game and then scored in the penalty shootout as United beat Chelsea in Moscow to win the Champions League in 2008 United and Carrick won the Club World Cup in 2008 He won the second of his three League Cups in 2010 He described the 2009 Champions league final defeat to Barcelona as the worst night of his career There was a third Champions League final appearance in 2011, by like two years earlier, United were beaten by Barcelona United beat Aston Villa to win the Premier league title in April 2013 - United's and Carrick's last Premier League title He completed his clean sweep of domestic trophies with the FA Cup in 2016 against Crystal Palace He was an unused substitute as United won the Europa League last season In his 11th year at United in 2017, Carrick was given a testimonial match This will be Carrick's final season at Old Trafford