Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).
Dunfermline Athletic v Inverness CT
-
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 25Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 5Morris
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Martin
- 7Higginbotham
- 31Beadling
- 26Vincent
- 28Craigen
- 9McManus
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 8Wedderburn
- 12Armstrong
- 16Ryan
- 17Aird
- 19Lochhead
- 20Gill
- 27Shiels
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 17Seedorf
- 5Warren
- 3Tremarco
- 33HarperSubstituted forMcKayat 5'minutes
- 7Polworth
- 4Chalmers
- 11Vigurs
- 15Mulraney
- 14Oakley
- 10Doran Cogan
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 18Elbouzedi
- 20Bell
- 22McKay
- 24Trafford
- 27Mackay
- 32Brown
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Gary Warren.
Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Inverness CT 0. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Brad McKay replaces Cameron Harper because of an injury.
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Cameron Harper.
Attempt blocked. Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
