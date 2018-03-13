Scottish Championship
Dunfermline1Inverness CT0

Dunfermline Athletic v Inverness CT

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 25Robinson
  • 2Williamson
  • 5Morris
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3Martin
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 31Beadling
  • 26Vincent
  • 28Craigen
  • 9McManus
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 8Wedderburn
  • 12Armstrong
  • 16Ryan
  • 17Aird
  • 19Lochhead
  • 20Gill
  • 27Shiels

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 17Seedorf
  • 5Warren
  • 3Tremarco
  • 33HarperSubstituted forMcKayat 5'minutes
  • 7Polworth
  • 4Chalmers
  • 11Vigurs
  • 15Mulraney
  • 14Oakley
  • 10Doran Cogan

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 18Elbouzedi
  • 20Bell
  • 22McKay
  • 24Trafford
  • 27Mackay
  • 32Brown
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).

Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Gary Warren.

Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).

Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).

Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).

Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).

Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).

Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).

Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Inverness CT 0. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Brad McKay replaces Cameron Harper because of an injury.

Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT).

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Cameron Harper.

Attempt blocked. Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren27193549282160
2Livingston27148543271650
3Morton28119837271042
4Dundee Utd2412573229341
5Queen of Sth2710984035539
6Dunfermline27108940301038
7Falkirk2789103140-933
8Inverness CT2586113031-130
9Dumbarton26410121532-1722
10Brechin2605211856-385
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swadlincote Ski and Snowboard Centre - Fast...

Fast Track Ski or Snowboard Lesson
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired