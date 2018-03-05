Championship
Reading20:00Bolton
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Bolton Wanderers

Karl Henry in action for Bolton
Karl Henry has made 23 starts for Bolton since his arrival in September
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday from 19:00 GMT

Reading will be without Garath McCleary (ankle), while Mo Barrow, Sone Aluko and John Swift are pushing for returns against relegation rivals Bolton.

The Royals are equal on points with Bolton, but have a game in hand after the postponement of Saturday's trip to leaders Wolves because of heavy snow.

Karl Henry and Mark Little are available after suspension for Bolton.

Sammy Ameobi could miss out with a back issue, but Trotters boss Phil Parkinson may call on new arrival Chinedu Obasi.

Match facts

  • Reading are unbeaten in seven league matches against Bolton (W3 D4), since losing 2-0 in the Premier League in February 2008.
  • Bolton have lost five of their past seven league trips to Reading (W1 D1).
  • The Royals have picked up just six points in 2018 - only Sunderland (also six) have collected as few in the Championship.
  • Bolton have not scored more than once in any of their past 13 matches in all competitions, scoring just eight goals in total.
  • Reading have kept five clean sheets in the Championship this season - only Sunderland (also five) have kept as few.
  • Three of the past 10 Championship goals conceded by Bolton have been scored in the 90th minute - they have conceded five 90th-minute goals this season, a joint league high along with Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff34207750272367
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Fulham351711759382162
5Derby351612754332160
6Bristol City351512852401257
7Middlesbrough351671249341555
8Sheff Utd34174134940955
9Preston35131574334954
10Brentford341311105041950
11Millwall351213104136549
12Leeds35147144746149
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest35134184354-1143
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed35813143748-1137
18Reading34810163948-934
19Bolton35810173054-2434
20Hull34712154551-633
21Barnsley34711163448-1432
22Birmingham3586212353-3030
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland35513173862-2428
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired