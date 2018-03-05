Reading v Bolton Wanderers
Reading will be without Garath McCleary (ankle), while Mo Barrow, Sone Aluko and John Swift are pushing for returns against relegation rivals Bolton.
The Royals are equal on points with Bolton, but have a game in hand after the postponement of Saturday's trip to leaders Wolves because of heavy snow.
Karl Henry and Mark Little are available after suspension for Bolton.
Sammy Ameobi could miss out with a back issue, but Trotters boss Phil Parkinson may call on new arrival Chinedu Obasi.
Match facts
- Reading are unbeaten in seven league matches against Bolton (W3 D4), since losing 2-0 in the Premier League in February 2008.
- Bolton have lost five of their past seven league trips to Reading (W1 D1).
- The Royals have picked up just six points in 2018 - only Sunderland (also six) have collected as few in the Championship.
- Bolton have not scored more than once in any of their past 13 matches in all competitions, scoring just eight goals in total.
- Reading have kept five clean sheets in the Championship this season - only Sunderland (also five) have kept as few.
- Three of the past 10 Championship goals conceded by Bolton have been scored in the 90th minute - they have conceded five 90th-minute goals this season, a joint league high along with Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday.