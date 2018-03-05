Reading v Bolton Wanderers

Karl Henry has made 23 starts for Bolton since his arrival in September

Reading will be without Garath McCleary (ankle), while Mo Barrow, Sone Aluko and John Swift are pushing for returns against relegation rivals Bolton.

The Royals are equal on points with Bolton, but have a game in hand after the postponement of Saturday's trip to leaders Wolves because of heavy snow.

Karl Henry and Mark Little are available after suspension for Bolton.

Sammy Ameobi could miss out with a back issue, but Trotters boss Phil Parkinson may call on new arrival Chinedu Obasi.

