Hull City v Millwall
- From the section Championship
Hull City could have striker Abel Hernandez available for the first time since August following his recovery from an Achilles tendon tear.
On-loan Liverpool winger Harry Wilson and defender Ondrej Mazuch could also feature after injuries.
Millwall boss Neil Harris has no new injury worries as he looks to extend his side's nine-match unbeaten run.
Forward Aiden O'Brien (ankle) is close to returning, but defender Byron Webster (knee) remains sidelined.
Match facts
- Hull have lost just two of their last 17 home matches against Millwall in all competitions (W10 D5).
- The Lions haven't faced Hull at the KCOM Stadium since September 2012, when they lost a Championship match 4-1.
- Nigel Adkins won nine of his first 10 league matches (including play-offs) against Millwall, drawing the other - he has since lost his last two, both matches in the 2015-16 season with Sheffield United.
- Millwall striker Steve Morison has been involved in seven Championship goals in 2018 - only Robert Snodgrass (eight) and Ryan Sessegnon (10) have had a hand in more.
- Both teams have scored in 21 of Hull's Championship games this season - only Fulham's games (22) have seen this occur more often this season.
- The Lions are unbeaten in nine league games - only Fulham (13) are on a longer run in the Championship.