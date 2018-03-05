Hull City v Millwall

From the section

Abel Hernandez's last appearance came in August

Hull City could have striker Abel Hernandez available for the first time since August following his recovery from an Achilles tendon tear.

On-loan Liverpool winger Harry Wilson and defender Ondrej Mazuch could also feature after injuries.

Millwall boss Neil Harris has no new injury worries as he looks to extend his side's nine-match unbeaten run.

Forward Aiden O'Brien (ankle) is close to returning, but defender Byron Webster (knee) remains sidelined.

