Championship
Hull19:45Millwall
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Millwall

Abel Hernandez
Abel Hernandez's last appearance came in August
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday from 19:00 GMT

Hull City could have striker Abel Hernandez available for the first time since August following his recovery from an Achilles tendon tear.

On-loan Liverpool winger Harry Wilson and defender Ondrej Mazuch could also feature after injuries.

Millwall boss Neil Harris has no new injury worries as he looks to extend his side's nine-match unbeaten run.

Forward Aiden O'Brien (ankle) is close to returning, but defender Byron Webster (knee) remains sidelined.

Match facts

  • Hull have lost just two of their last 17 home matches against Millwall in all competitions (W10 D5).
  • The Lions haven't faced Hull at the KCOM Stadium since September 2012, when they lost a Championship match 4-1.
  • Nigel Adkins won nine of his first 10 league matches (including play-offs) against Millwall, drawing the other - he has since lost his last two, both matches in the 2015-16 season with Sheffield United.
  • Millwall striker Steve Morison has been involved in seven Championship goals in 2018 - only Robert Snodgrass (eight) and Ryan Sessegnon (10) have had a hand in more.
  • Both teams have scored in 21 of Hull's Championship games this season - only Fulham's games (22) have seen this occur more often this season.
  • The Lions are unbeaten in nine league games - only Fulham (13) are on a longer run in the Championship.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff34207750272367
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Fulham351711759382162
5Derby351612754332160
6Bristol City351512852401257
7Middlesbrough351671249341555
8Sheff Utd34174134940955
9Preston35131574334954
10Brentford341311105041950
11Millwall351213104136549
12Leeds35147144746149
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest35134184354-1143
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed35813143748-1137
18Reading34810163948-934
19Bolton35810173054-2434
20Hull34712154551-633
21Barnsley34711163448-1432
22Birmingham3586212353-3030
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland35513173862-2428
View full Championship table

