Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town

Tom Lees
Sheffield Wednesday defender Tom Lees came on as a half-time substitute at Bristol City on Saturday
Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay has Tom Lees available after the defender suffered no adverse reaction on his return from an ankle injury.

Lees came off the bench in the 4-0 loss at Bristol City after more than three months out, but Daniel Pudil, Frederico Venancio and Lucas Joao are doubtful.

Mick McCarthy has no fresh injury worries as Ipswich aim for consecutive wins for the first time since November.

Mustapha Carayol has recovered from illness while Joe Garner is fit.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday are winless in eight home league matches against Ipswich (D5 L3), since a 2-0 win in April 2007.
  • The Tractor Boys are without a clean sheet in 11 league meetings with the Owls, since a 1-0 win at Hillsborough in February 2010.
  • Wednesday conceded just five goals in Jos Luhukay's first nine matches in charge in all competitions - since then, they have conceded 12 goals in four games.
  • Since losing 4-1 to Fulham, Ipswich have conceded four goals in their last eight league games.
  • The Owls have not lost five consecutive matches in all competitions since a run of seven between November and December 2012.
  • Mick McCarthy has never lost an away match at Hillsborough in his managerial career (P8 W3 D5 L0).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff34207750272367
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Fulham351711759382162
5Derby351612754332160
6Bristol City351512852401257
7Middlesbrough351671249341555
8Sheff Utd34174134940955
9Preston35131574334954
10Brentford341311105041950
11Millwall351213104136549
12Leeds35147144746149
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest35134184354-1143
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed35813143748-1137
18Reading34810163948-934
19Bolton35810173054-2434
20Hull34712154551-633
21Barnsley34711163448-1432
22Birmingham3586212353-3030
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland35513173862-2428
