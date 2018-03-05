Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town

Sheffield Wednesday defender Tom Lees came on as a half-time substitute at Bristol City on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay has Tom Lees available after the defender suffered no adverse reaction on his return from an ankle injury.

Lees came off the bench in the 4-0 loss at Bristol City after more than three months out, but Daniel Pudil, Frederico Venancio and Lucas Joao are doubtful.

Mick McCarthy has no fresh injury worries as Ipswich aim for consecutive wins for the first time since November.

Mustapha Carayol has recovered from illness while Joe Garner is fit.

