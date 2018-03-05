Sunderland v Aston Villa
-
- From the section Championship
Bottom club Sunderland are without defenders Jake Clarke-Salter (suspension) and Paddy McNair (groin) for the visit of Aston Villa.
There could be room in Chris Coleman's squad for forward Kazenga LuaLua after his recovery from an ankle injury.
Villa forward Jack Grealish is nearing a return from the calf injury that has kept him out for almost a month.
Defenders Alan Hutton and Axel Tuanzebe (both hamstring) are doubtful.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 25%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 48%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- These sides haven't met at Sunderland outside the top-flight since October 1974 - a goalless draw at Roker Park.
- Aston Villa haven't lost back-to-back away league games against the Black Cats since October 1999, losing their most recent visit 3-1 in the Premier League in January 2016.
- Since the start of last season, only Chesterfield (47) have lost more league matches in the top four tiers of English football than Sunderland (43).
- Robert Snodgrass has had a hand in eight Championship goals in 2018 (4 goals, 4 assists) - only Ryan Sessegnon has been involved in more (10).
- Chris Coleman has never beaten Aston Villa as a manager (P9 W0 D5 L4), with this his first home meeting with the Villans since March 2007 as Fulham boss.
- Steve Bruce, meanwhile, has lost one of his last 15 matches against Sunderland in all competitions (W10 D4), a 2-0 defeat as Wigan manager at the Stadium of Light in February 2008.