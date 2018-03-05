Sunderland v Aston Villa

John Terry's Aston Villa will hope to close a four-point gap to second-placed Cardiff

Bottom club Sunderland are without defenders Jake Clarke-Salter (suspension) and Paddy McNair (groin) for the visit of Aston Villa.

There could be room in Chris Coleman's squad for forward Kazenga LuaLua after his recovery from an ankle injury.

Villa forward Jack Grealish is nearing a return from the calf injury that has kept him out for almost a month.

Defenders Alan Hutton and Axel Tuanzebe (both hamstring) are doubtful.

SAM's prediction Home win 25% Draw 27% Away win 48%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts