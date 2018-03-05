Cardiff City v Barnsley

Junior Hoilett is Cardiff City's top scorer this season, with 10 goals

Cardiff City take on lowly Barnsley looking for a win that would close the gap on Championship leaders Wolves to just three points.

Cardiff hope Callum Paterson can return from injury, but skipper Sean Morrison remains a doubt.

Barnsley defender Ethan Pinnock may be back for the first time since January following a broken bone in his foot.

Adam Jackson will not return until the weekend after being knocked unconscious during last Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Hull.

Both sides had their weekend fixtures called off, and Cardiff's trip to Brentford and Barnsley's home date with Norwich City have been rescheduled for Tuesday 13 March.

