Championship
Cardiff19:45Barnsley
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Barnsley

Junior Hoilett is Cardiff City's top scorer this season, with 10 goals
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday from 19:00 GMT

Cardiff City take on lowly Barnsley looking for a win that would close the gap on Championship leaders Wolves to just three points.

Cardiff hope Callum Paterson can return from injury, but skipper Sean Morrison remains a doubt.

Barnsley defender Ethan Pinnock may be back for the first time since January following a broken bone in his foot.

Adam Jackson will not return until the weekend after being knocked unconscious during last Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Hull.

Both sides had their weekend fixtures called off, and Cardiff's trip to Brentford and Barnsley's home date with Norwich City have been rescheduled for Tuesday 13 March.

Match facts

  • The last three Championship matches between these sides at the Cardiff City Stadium have produced 17 goals (nine for Cardiff, eight for Barnsley).
  • Cardiff have won their last four league games without conceding - they have never won five in a row without conceding in their entire history.
  • Jose Morais has won four points in his first two away Championship games with Barnsley, as many as previous boss Paul Heckingbottom in his last seven away league matches.
  • Kenneth Zohore has never scored in three consecutive Championship appearances for Cardiff.
  • Oli McBurnie has scored three goals in two away Championship starts for the Tykes.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff34207750272367
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Fulham351711759382162
5Derby351612754332160
6Bristol City351512852401257
7Middlesbrough351671249341555
8Sheff Utd34174134940955
9Preston35131574334954
10Brentford341311105041950
11Millwall351213104136549
12Leeds35147144746149
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest35134184354-1143
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed35813143748-1137
18Reading34810163948-934
19Bolton35810173054-2434
20Hull34712154551-633
21Barnsley34711163448-1432
22Birmingham3586212353-3030
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland35513173862-2428
View full Championship table

Related to this story

