Cardiff City v Barnsley
-
- From the section Championship
Cardiff City take on lowly Barnsley looking for a win that would close the gap on Championship leaders Wolves to just three points.
Cardiff hope Callum Paterson can return from injury, but skipper Sean Morrison remains a doubt.
Barnsley defender Ethan Pinnock may be back for the first time since January following a broken bone in his foot.
Adam Jackson will not return until the weekend after being knocked unconscious during last Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Hull.
Both sides had their weekend fixtures called off, and Cardiff's trip to Brentford and Barnsley's home date with Norwich City have been rescheduled for Tuesday 13 March.
Match facts
- The last three Championship matches between these sides at the Cardiff City Stadium have produced 17 goals (nine for Cardiff, eight for Barnsley).
- Cardiff have won their last four league games without conceding - they have never won five in a row without conceding in their entire history.
- Jose Morais has won four points in his first two away Championship games with Barnsley, as many as previous boss Paul Heckingbottom in his last seven away league matches.
- Kenneth Zohore has never scored in three consecutive Championship appearances for Cardiff.
- Oli McBurnie has scored three goals in two away Championship starts for the Tykes.