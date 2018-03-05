Norwich City v Nottingham Forest

Timm Klose last played in the 2-2 draw with Wolves on 21 February

Defender Timm Klose could return for Norwich after recovering from a hamstring problem, while skipper Ivo pinto is fit again after a knee injury.

Christoph Zimmermann is doubtful after missing training for what boss Daniel Farke said was a "private situation".

Nottingham Forest will have defender Eric Lichaj available again following a three-match suspension.

Daryl Murphy could be in contention to start after coming off the bench on Saturday, but Chris Cohen is absent.

MATCH FACTS