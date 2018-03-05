Norwich City v Nottingham Forest
Defender Timm Klose could return for Norwich after recovering from a hamstring problem, while skipper Ivo pinto is fit again after a knee injury.
Christoph Zimmermann is doubtful after missing training for what boss Daniel Farke said was a "private situation".
Nottingham Forest will have defender Eric Lichaj available again following a three-match suspension.
Daryl Murphy could be in contention to start after coming off the bench on Saturday, but Chris Cohen is absent.
MATCH FACTS
- Norwich have won their last three home league games against Forest, including a 5-1 hammering in February 2017; their biggest home win against them since October 1936 (4-0).
- Nottingham Forest have just won once away at Norwich in the second tier in 16 attempts - a 3-2 victory in December 2008.
- Norwich haven't drawn five consecutive league matches since a run of seven between January and February 1994 in the Premier League.
- This will be the first time Aitor Karanka will face Norwich since the 2014/15 Championship play-off final, which Norwich won 2-0 against Middlesbrough at Wembley.
- The Canaries have won three of their last 15 home matches in all competitions (D8 L4).
- Joe Lolley has had a hand in four goals in his last three league appearances for Forest (2 goals, 2 assists).