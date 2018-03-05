Championship
Norwich19:45Nottm Forest
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Nottingham Forest

Norwich City defender Timm Klose
Timm Klose last played in the 2-2 draw with Wolves on 21 February
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday from 19:00 GMT

Defender Timm Klose could return for Norwich after recovering from a hamstring problem, while skipper Ivo pinto is fit again after a knee injury.

Christoph Zimmermann is doubtful after missing training for what boss Daniel Farke said was a "private situation".

Nottingham Forest will have defender Eric Lichaj available again following a three-match suspension.

Daryl Murphy could be in contention to start after coming off the bench on Saturday, but Chris Cohen is absent.

MATCH FACTS

  • Norwich have won their last three home league games against Forest, including a 5-1 hammering in February 2017; their biggest home win against them since October 1936 (4-0).
  • Nottingham Forest have just won once away at Norwich in the second tier in 16 attempts - a 3-2 victory in December 2008.
  • Norwich haven't drawn five consecutive league matches since a run of seven between January and February 1994 in the Premier League.
  • This will be the first time Aitor Karanka will face Norwich since the 2014/15 Championship play-off final, which Norwich won 2-0 against Middlesbrough at Wembley.
  • The Canaries have won three of their last 15 home matches in all competitions (D8 L4).
  • Joe Lolley has had a hand in four goals in his last three league appearances for Forest (2 goals, 2 assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff34207750272367
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Fulham351711759382162
5Derby351612754332160
6Bristol City351512852401257
7Middlesbrough351671249341555
8Sheff Utd34174134940955
9Preston35131574334954
10Brentford341311105041950
11Millwall351213104136549
12Leeds35147144746149
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest35134184354-1143
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed35813143748-1137
18Reading34810163948-934
19Bolton35810173054-2434
20Hull34712154551-633
21Barnsley34711163448-1432
22Birmingham3586212353-3030
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland35513173862-2428
