Burton Albion v Brentford

Tom Flanagan has made 23 appearances for Burton Albion this season

Burton will have Tom Flanagan fit for their home game against Brentford after he recovered from a calf injury.

Hope Akpan is a doubt after twisting his ankle in training, while Marvin Sordell is available after missing the defeat by Millwall because of illness.

Brentford may have Nico Yennaris back after a virus, while Josh McEachran is fit after a blow to the ribs.

Sergi Canos is hoping for a start after returning as a sub against Leeds, and Lewis MacLeod is back in training.

MATCH FACTS