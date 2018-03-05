Fulham v Sheffield United
-
- From the section Championship
Fulham will assess Tomas Kalas after the centre-back missed Saturday's 2-1 win at Derby because of a hip injury.
Whites boss Slavisa Jokanovic has no other injury worries as he looks to extend his side's 13-match unbeaten run in the Championship.
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says forwards David Brooks, Ricky Holmes and James Wilson will all travel to the capital after spells on the sidelines.
Midfielder Paul Coutts (broken leg) is a long-term absentee.
Match facts
- These sides have not met at Craven Cottage in a league match since August 2006 in the Premier League, when Fulham won 1-0.
- The reverse fixture ended 5-4 to Fulham at Bramall Lane - the first instance of an away side winning 5-4 in a second tier match since August 1966 (Portsmouth 4-5 Birmingham City).
- The Cottagers have won 26 points in 2018 (P10 W8 D2), four more than any other Championship side.
- Sheffield United have kept one clean sheet in 17 away Championship matches this season.
- Fulham forward Ryan Sessegnon has been involved in 12 goals in his last 12 Championship games (10 goals, 2 assists).
- Blades striker Billy Sharp has been involved in five goals in his last four Championship appearances (four goals, one assist).