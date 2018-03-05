Championship
Fulham19:45Sheff Utd
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Sheffield United

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring the opening goal against Derby
Fulham have won 10 times during a 13-match unbeaten run which has lifted them from 12th to fourth in the Championship
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday from 19:00 GMT

Fulham will assess Tomas Kalas after the centre-back missed Saturday's 2-1 win at Derby because of a hip injury.

Whites boss Slavisa Jokanovic has no other injury worries as he looks to extend his side's 13-match unbeaten run in the Championship.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says forwards David Brooks, Ricky Holmes and James Wilson will all travel to the capital after spells on the sidelines.

Midfielder Paul Coutts (broken leg) is a long-term absentee.

Match facts

  • These sides have not met at Craven Cottage in a league match since August 2006 in the Premier League, when Fulham won 1-0.
  • The reverse fixture ended 5-4 to Fulham at Bramall Lane - the first instance of an away side winning 5-4 in a second tier match since August 1966 (Portsmouth 4-5 Birmingham City).
  • The Cottagers have won 26 points in 2018 (P10 W8 D2), four more than any other Championship side.
  • Sheffield United have kept one clean sheet in 17 away Championship matches this season.
  • Fulham forward Ryan Sessegnon has been involved in 12 goals in his last 12 Championship games (10 goals, 2 assists).
  • Blades striker Billy Sharp has been involved in five goals in his last four Championship appearances (four goals, one assist).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff34207750272367
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Fulham351711759382162
5Derby351612754332160
6Bristol City351512852401257
7Middlesbrough351671249341555
8Sheff Utd34174134940955
9Preston35131574334954
10Brentford341311105041950
11Millwall351213104136549
12Leeds35147144746149
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest35134184354-1143
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed35813143748-1137
18Reading34810163948-934
19Bolton35810173054-2434
20Hull34712154551-633
21Barnsley34711163448-1432
22Birmingham3586212353-3030
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland35513173862-2428
View full Championship table

