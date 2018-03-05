Fulham v Sheffield United

Fulham have won 10 times during a 13-match unbeaten run which has lifted them from 12th to fourth in the Championship

Fulham will assess Tomas Kalas after the centre-back missed Saturday's 2-1 win at Derby because of a hip injury.

Whites boss Slavisa Jokanovic has no other injury worries as he looks to extend his side's 13-match unbeaten run in the Championship.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says forwards David Brooks, Ricky Holmes and James Wilson will all travel to the capital after spells on the sidelines.

Midfielder Paul Coutts (broken leg) is a long-term absentee.

Match facts