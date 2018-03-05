Championship
Preston19:45Bristol City
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Bristol City

Sean Maguire celebrates a Preston goal
Sean Maguire returned from a long injury lay-off to score twice at Bolton on Saturday
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday from 19:00 GMT

Preston have defender Darnell Fisher available for the visit of Bristol City after he completed a suspension.

City will hope to have defenders Nathan Baker (groin) and Bailey Wright (knee) back after they missed Saturday's 4-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Left-back Joe Bryan left the field early against the Owls with a head knock and will be assessed.

Preston will start ninth in the Championship, three points behind City, who occupy the final play-off spot.

SAM's prediction
Home win 46%Draw 28%Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Preston have won each of their last four league games against the Robins, although only one of those wins was at Deepdale - a 5-0 win in April 2017.
  • Bristol City have won one of their last 10 league matches at Deepdale (D4 L5) - they won 4-0 in a Championship match in February 2011.
  • Preston have conceded exactly one goal in 10 of their last 11 matches in all competitions, keeping a clean sheet in the other.
  • Bobby Reid has scored five of the Robins' last six league goals, including a hat-trick in their last game against Sheffield Wednesday.
  • Sean Maguire has been involved in five goals in his last four league matches for Preston (four goals, one assist).
  • Lee Johnson has lost seven of his eight league matches against Preston as a manager, drawing the other - indeed, those seven defeats are more than against any other club during Johnson's Football League managerial career.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff34207750272367
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Fulham351711759382162
5Derby351612754332160
6Bristol City351512852401257
7Middlesbrough351671249341555
8Sheff Utd34174134940955
9Preston35131574334954
10Brentford341311105041950
11Millwall351213104136549
12Leeds35147144746149
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest35134184354-1143
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed35813143748-1137
18Reading34810163948-934
19Bolton35810173054-2434
20Hull34712154551-633
21Barnsley34711163448-1432
22Birmingham3586212353-3030
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland35513173862-2428
View full Championship table

