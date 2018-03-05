Preston North End v Bristol City
Preston have defender Darnell Fisher available for the visit of Bristol City after he completed a suspension.
City will hope to have defenders Nathan Baker (groin) and Bailey Wright (knee) back after they missed Saturday's 4-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday.
Left-back Joe Bryan left the field early against the Owls with a head knock and will be assessed.
Preston will start ninth in the Championship, three points behind City, who occupy the final play-off spot.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 46%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 26%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Preston have won each of their last four league games against the Robins, although only one of those wins was at Deepdale - a 5-0 win in April 2017.
- Bristol City have won one of their last 10 league matches at Deepdale (D4 L5) - they won 4-0 in a Championship match in February 2011.
- Preston have conceded exactly one goal in 10 of their last 11 matches in all competitions, keeping a clean sheet in the other.
- Bobby Reid has scored five of the Robins' last six league goals, including a hat-trick in their last game against Sheffield Wednesday.
- Sean Maguire has been involved in five goals in his last four league matches for Preston (four goals, one assist).
- Lee Johnson has lost seven of his eight league matches against Preston as a manager, drawing the other - indeed, those seven defeats are more than against any other club during Johnson's Football League managerial career.