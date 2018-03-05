Queens Park Rangers v Derby County
-
- From the section Championship
Queens Park Rangers will assess defender Joel Lynch, who was suffering from a virus last week, as they look to avoid a third straight defeat.
Grant Hall (knee), David Wheeler (ankle), Idrissa Sylla (calf) and Jamie Mackie (back) remain sidelined.
Derby County midfielder George Thorne (calf) is out while centre-back Curtis Davis (foot) will be assessed.
Defender Chris Baird serves the second match of a three-game suspension and Sam Winnall (knee) is sidelined.
The Rams have only won one of their last eight matches in the Championship, drawing five of those games.
Match facts
- QPR have won two of their last 13 home league games against Derby (D5 L6), although those wins have come in the last three meetings between the teams at Loftus Road.
- The Rams have won their last three Championship matches against QPR without conceding a single goal.
- Matt Smith has scored and assisted in three of his last five Championship starts for QPR (three goals, three assists).
- Derby have conceded 10 goals in their last five league games - they had conceded just three across their previous 14 matches.
- QPR are the only Championship yet to draw in 2018 (P9 W4 L5) while opponents Derby have drawn more games in 2018 than any other side (6).
- Gary Rowett has won four of his six managerial clashes with QPR in all competitions - however, all four of those wins have been in home matches, failing to win either of his two visits to Loftus Road (D1 L1).