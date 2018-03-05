Championship
QPR19:45Derby
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Derby County

Matej Vydra in action for Derby County
Derby County forward Matej Vydra is the joint-top scorer in the Championship, with 17 goals
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday from 19:00 GMT

Queens Park Rangers will assess defender Joel Lynch, who was suffering from a virus last week, as they look to avoid a third straight defeat.

Grant Hall (knee), David Wheeler (ankle), Idrissa Sylla (calf) and Jamie Mackie (back) remain sidelined.

Derby County midfielder George Thorne (calf) is out while centre-back Curtis Davis (foot) will be assessed.

Defender Chris Baird serves the second match of a three-game suspension and Sam Winnall (knee) is sidelined.

The Rams have only won one of their last eight matches in the Championship, drawing five of those games.

Match facts

  • QPR have won two of their last 13 home league games against Derby (D5 L6), although those wins have come in the last three meetings between the teams at Loftus Road.
  • The Rams have won their last three Championship matches against QPR without conceding a single goal.
  • Matt Smith has scored and assisted in three of his last five Championship starts for QPR (three goals, three assists).
  • Derby have conceded 10 goals in their last five league games - they had conceded just three across their previous 14 matches.
  • QPR are the only Championship yet to draw in 2018 (P9 W4 L5) while opponents Derby have drawn more games in 2018 than any other side (6).
  • Gary Rowett has won four of his six managerial clashes with QPR in all competitions - however, all four of those wins have been in home matches, failing to win either of his two visits to Loftus Road (D1 L1).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff34207750272367
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Fulham351711759382162
5Derby351612754332160
6Bristol City351512852401257
7Middlesbrough351671249341555
8Sheff Utd34174134940955
9Preston35131574334954
10Brentford341311105041950
11Millwall351213104136549
12Leeds35147144746149
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest35134184354-1143
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed35813143748-1137
18Reading34810163948-934
19Bolton35810173054-2434
20Hull34712154551-633
21Barnsley34711163448-1432
22Birmingham3586212353-3030
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland35513173862-2428
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired