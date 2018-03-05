Championship
Birmingham City v Middlesbrough

Garry Monk was watching from the home technical area when Steve Cotterill's Birmingham lost 2-0 to Middlesbrough at the Riverside in November
New Birmingham City boss Garry Monk takes charge of his first game at home to his former club Middlesbrough.

Blues will be looking to end the run of five straight defeats which cost Steve Cotterill his job against a Boro side who have not won in three away games.

Boro boss Tony Pulis makes his first return to the Midlands since being fired by West Brom in November.

Skipper Grant Leadbitter starts a two-game ban following his 10th booking of the season against Leeds on Friday.

Striker Rudy Gestede and defender Fabio both miss out through injury.

Match facts

  • Birmingham City have not won in seven league meetings with Middlesbrough since Nikola Zigic's late winner at the Riverside earned Blues a double over Boro in March 2013.
  • Middlesbrough have won only one of their last 19 trips to St Andrew's in all competitions - a 3-0 Premier League win in August 2005.
  • Blues' current five-game losing run, which triggered Steve Cotterill's sacking, is the club's worst since losing six on the spin just prior to Harry Redknapp being sacked in September.
  • In-form Patrick Bamford has scored six goals in his last three league matches - as many as in his previous 63 games combined.
  • Blues have scored fewer Championship goals (23) than any other EFL side this season.
  • Tony Pulis has faced Birmingham four times in the league at St Andrew's in his managerial career - and has never seen any of his sides score.
  • Pulis' win ratio as Boro boss (six in 13 games) is exactly the same as his predecessor Garry Monk managed (12 in 26 games).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34227559283173
2Cardiff34207750272367
3Aston Villa34189753322163
4Fulham351711759382162
5Derby351612754332160
6Bristol City351512852401257
7Middlesbrough351671249341555
8Sheff Utd34174134940955
9Preston35131574334954
10Brentford341311105041950
11Millwall351213104136549
12Leeds35147144746149
13Ipswich34146144543248
14Norwich341211113437-347
15Nottm Forest35134184354-1143
16QPR34109153851-1339
17Sheff Wed35813143748-1137
18Reading34810163948-934
19Bolton35810173054-2434
20Hull34712154551-633
21Barnsley34711163448-1432
22Birmingham3586212353-3030
23Burton3478192660-3429
24Sunderland35513173862-2428
View full Championship table

