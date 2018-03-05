Birmingham City v Middlesbrough

Garry Monk was watching from the home technical area when Steve Cotterill's Birmingham lost 2-0 to Middlesbrough at the Riverside in November

New Birmingham City boss Garry Monk takes charge of his first game at home to his former club Middlesbrough.

Blues will be looking to end the run of five straight defeats which cost Steve Cotterill his job against a Boro side who have not won in three away games.

Boro boss Tony Pulis makes his first return to the Midlands since being fired by West Brom in November.

Skipper Grant Leadbitter starts a two-game ban following his 10th booking of the season against Leeds on Friday.

Striker Rudy Gestede and defender Fabio both miss out through injury.

SAM's prediction Home win 24% Draw 27% Away win 49%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts