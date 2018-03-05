Birmingham City v Middlesbrough
-
- From the section Championship
New Birmingham City boss Garry Monk takes charge of his first game at home to his former club Middlesbrough.
Blues will be looking to end the run of five straight defeats which cost Steve Cotterill his job against a Boro side who have not won in three away games.
Boro boss Tony Pulis makes his first return to the Midlands since being fired by West Brom in November.
Skipper Grant Leadbitter starts a two-game ban following his 10th booking of the season against Leeds on Friday.
Striker Rudy Gestede and defender Fabio both miss out through injury.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 24%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 49%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Birmingham City have not won in seven league meetings with Middlesbrough since Nikola Zigic's late winner at the Riverside earned Blues a double over Boro in March 2013.
- Middlesbrough have won only one of their last 19 trips to St Andrew's in all competitions - a 3-0 Premier League win in August 2005.
- Blues' current five-game losing run, which triggered Steve Cotterill's sacking, is the club's worst since losing six on the spin just prior to Harry Redknapp being sacked in September.
- In-form Patrick Bamford has scored six goals in his last three league matches - as many as in his previous 63 games combined.
- Blues have scored fewer Championship goals (23) than any other EFL side this season.
- Tony Pulis has faced Birmingham four times in the league at St Andrew's in his managerial career - and has never seen any of his sides score.
- Pulis' win ratio as Boro boss (six in 13 games) is exactly the same as his predecessor Garry Monk managed (12 in 26 games).