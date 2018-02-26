Scottish Gossip: Brown, Tierney, Dundee United, Kranjcar

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Graeme Murty has thanked Celtic captain Scott Brown for his Scotland service now that the midfielder has retired from international football and Murty wants midfield players at Ibrox to push for a place in the national side. (Daily Record)

Boss Brendan Rodgers has backed Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney to take over Brown's armband in the Scotland team. (Sun)

Rodgers says Brown's international retirement is "great news" for Celtic. (National)

Dundee United have sold their Gussie Park training facility to director and shareholder Mike Martin for around £1m. (Daily Record)

The sale of Gussie Park - renamed the GA Arena - means the Scottish Championship outfit can pay off a secured loan they have against the property and put cash into the club. (Sun)

Rangers midfielder Niko Kranjcar, 33, will consider his future in football at the end of the season, according to his father. (Scotsman)