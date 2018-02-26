BBC Sport - Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Scott Brown has been an inspirational captain
'Scott Brown has been an inspiration'
- From the section Scottish
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Scott Brown has been an inspirational captain after the player announced his retirement - for the second time - from international football.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired