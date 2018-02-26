BBC Sport - Saudi Arabia and the Irish Premiership are taking part in a referee exchange programme
Saudi Arabia and Irish Premiership ref swap
Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg is leading a referee exchange programme between the Irish Premiership and the Saudi Professional League.
A team of Saudi officials took charge of Coleraine's 1-0 win against Warrenpoint Town at the weekend, which Coleraine boss Oran Kearney described as "not too bad".
"For a game of this magnitude at this stage of the season, I would have been more happy with some of our local referees," added Kearney.
