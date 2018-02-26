Rangers: Graeme Murty will select players on form not reputation

Bruno Alves has been kept out of the starting line-up by the form of David Bates and Russell Martin

Graeme Murty says he will continue to select his Rangers team based on form rather than players' reputations.

Murty retained David Bates, 21, and Russell Martin, 32, in defence in the 2-0 win over Hearts, despite Bruno Alves being fit.

The Portugal international, 36, was an unused substitute, but Murty praised his professionalism.

"It's not to do with reputation, it's to do with getting the people on the pitch who are performing," Murty said.

"Bruno's a top performer playing for the European champions and wants to be involved in as many games as possible [for Rangers] to make sure at the end of the season he is fit and ready to go [for the World Cup].

"I understand that. But it is my job to make sure he is in perfect condition for us and also in perfect condition for his commitments at the end of the season."

Alves has recovered from a calf injury suffered in the 0-0 draw at Celtic Park in December. He was replaced in that game by Bates, who has gone on to form a partnership in the heart of the Rangers defence with Martin.

"Everyone in the squad has to be patient," said Murty. "Everyone has to bring positive energy to the group and Bruno has done that.

"He trains fantastically well. He's a consummate professional and he understands, because of his experience, that we have to pick a team to win the game and that's all it is.

"But my thought, as always, is only to go and try to win a game for Rangers.

Bates has impressed manager Murty with the level of his performances

"The surprising thing for me is the performance level of David Bates. We brought him on against Celtic before new year because we trust him, because we understand the improvements he has made.

"Is he the finished article? No, not yet. But he is doing things I like and things that are getting better. He needs to see from me a degree of trust and respect for what he has done."

Rangers can increase their lead in the Premiership over third-placed Aberdeen to six points if they defeat St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Tuesday evening, but Murty has warned his players not to suffer the same defensive lapses that led to the Perth side winning 3-1 at Ibrox in December.

"I've just shown the boys the goals we conceded last time so we know where they produce a threat from," Murty said.

"The players have been fully briefed on what kind of threat and we have to be ready to see that out."