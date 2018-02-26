Swansea City: Carvalhal happy with Ki focus despite Milan link

Ki Sung Yeung has made 21 appearances for Swansea this season

Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal says Ki Sung Yeung will not be distracted by the prospect of a potential end of season move to AC Milan.

The midfielder is out of contract this summer and could leave the Liberty Stadium on a free transfer.

"He promised me he would give everything for the rest of the season to try to help the team stay in the Premier League," Carvalhal explained.

"After that, it's the end of his contract and a different situation."

Ki, 29, will lead his country into the World Cup this summer with his current Swansea deal expiring at the end of the season.

That means the £5.5m signing from Celtic in 2012, is now free to talk to other clubs from abroad. Swansea have had initial negotiations contract talks which are on hold until the end of the season.

But Carvalhal said: "I spoke to him when he was injured. We agreed with each other. He is a very high quality man, not just a player but a high quality man.

"He promised me he would give everything... that is what I know about Ki.

"But the situation between me and him is very clear - he will give everything to help the team stay in the Premier League and to me that is enough because I like him a lot.

"Between me and the player this is more important. I have the player to play until the end of the season and he will give everything."

Carvalhal could recall midfielder Leon Britton for their FA Cup fifth round replay with Sheffield Wednesday at the Liberty Stadium.

Britton, who took charge of the team on an interim basis following the sacking of Paul Clement and the arrival of Carvalhal in December has yet to select the 35-year old, who opted not to be part of Carvalhal's coaching set-up.

The popular Swan has been out since October with pelvic and hip injuries.

"The good news is that Leon is in the 18 for tomorrow, he is more fit now and ready to help the team," Carvalhal said.

"We will not take any kind of risk with the players. We will choose the best 11 and try to win a difficult game."