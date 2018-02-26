Kilmarnock: Alan Power backs Kris Boyd to be Premiership's leading scorer

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd scores his 12th league goal of the season against Hibernian

Kilmarnock midfielder Alan Power says Kris Boyd can finish as the leading scorer in the Premiership this season.

Boyd scored his 12th goal of the campaign in Kilmarnock's 2-2 draw with Hibernian on Saturday.

The 34-year-old has now scored the same number of goals as Rangers' Alfredo Morelos, and two more than Josh Windass.

"If he's not aiming for that goalscoring prize I'd be very surprised," Power said.

"I don't see why he can't win the top-scorer award. He is a selfish forward but that's the way you need to be if you're going to be scoring lots of goals."

Power believes that Boyd - who recently reversed plans to retire at the end of the campaign after being rewarded with a 12-month contract extension by Rugby Park manager Steve Clarke - is in perfect shape to continue his prolific form.

"He's been brilliant for us recently. He got a bit of stick at the start of the season but when you get Boydy in and around the box you are guaranteed goals," Power said.

"He's playing as well as he ever as. His confidence must be soaring and it just shows that you are never down and out.

"Not a chance should he be thinking about retirement. I don't think he's anywhere near it. He might get stick from people but he's a fit man, never injured and is still scoring goals.

"He's always comes up with the perfect response when opposition fans taunt him - and that's sticking the ball in the net. The longer he can do that, the better."