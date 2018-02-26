Europa League: Atalanta charged with alleged racist chants in Borussia Dortmund match

Atalanta are currently eighth in Serie A

Italian club Atalanta will face a Uefa investigation over allegations of racist chanting at last week's Europa League match with Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, on loan at Dortmund, claimed he had been subjected to monkey chants during the second leg of the last-32 tie in Italy.

Atalanta will also face charges of setting off fireworks, throwing objects and blocking stairways.

Dortmund have been charged with setting off fireworks and throwing objects.

Uefa's control, ethics and disciplinary body will deal with the case on 22 March.

Batshuayi, on loan with the German side for this season, played the entire 90 minutes of last Thursday's match as substitute Marcel Schmelzer's 82nd-minute equaliser salvaged a 1-1 draw on the night to take Dortmund into the last 16 with a 4-3 aggregate win.