Italian Serie A
Cagliari19:45Napoli
Venue: Sardegna Arena

Cagliari v Napoli

Monday 26th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli25213155154066
2Juventus25212262154765
3Lazio26164664333152
4Inter Milan26149342212151
5Roma26155640211950
6Sampdoria26135846341244
7AC Milan2613583730744
8Atalanta2510873729838
9Torino2681263632436
10Fiorentina269893532335
11Udinese26103133738-133
12Bologna26103133338-533
13Genoa2686122127-630
14Cagliari2574142336-1325
15Chievo2667132343-2025
16Sassuolo2665151546-3123
17Crotone2656152347-2421
18SPAL2648142649-2320
19Hellas Verona2654172451-2719
20Benevento2631221860-4210
View full Italian Serie A table

