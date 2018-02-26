Cagliari v Napoli
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Napoli
|25
|21
|3
|1
|55
|15
|40
|66
|2
|Juventus
|25
|21
|2
|2
|62
|15
|47
|65
|3
|Lazio
|26
|16
|4
|6
|64
|33
|31
|52
|4
|Inter Milan
|26
|14
|9
|3
|42
|21
|21
|51
|5
|Roma
|26
|15
|5
|6
|40
|21
|19
|50
|6
|Sampdoria
|26
|13
|5
|8
|46
|34
|12
|44
|7
|AC Milan
|26
|13
|5
|8
|37
|30
|7
|44
|8
|Atalanta
|25
|10
|8
|7
|37
|29
|8
|38
|9
|Torino
|26
|8
|12
|6
|36
|32
|4
|36
|10
|Fiorentina
|26
|9
|8
|9
|35
|32
|3
|35
|11
|Udinese
|26
|10
|3
|13
|37
|38
|-1
|33
|12
|Bologna
|26
|10
|3
|13
|33
|38
|-5
|33
|13
|Genoa
|26
|8
|6
|12
|21
|27
|-6
|30
|14
|Cagliari
|25
|7
|4
|14
|23
|36
|-13
|25
|15
|Chievo
|26
|6
|7
|13
|23
|43
|-20
|25
|16
|Sassuolo
|26
|6
|5
|15
|15
|46
|-31
|23
|17
|Crotone
|26
|5
|6
|15
|23
|47
|-24
|21
|18
|SPAL
|26
|4
|8
|14
|26
|49
|-23
|20
|19
|Hellas Verona
|26
|5
|4
|17
|24
|51
|-27
|19
|20
|Benevento
|26
|3
|1
|22
|18
|60
|-42
|10
