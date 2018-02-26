German Bundesliga
B Dortmund19:30Augsburg
Venue: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

Borussia Dortmund v FC Augsburg

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich24193255183760
2B Dortmund23117548291940
3Schalke2411763830840
4Frankfurt2411673227539
5B Leverkusen24108643321138
6RB Leipzig2411583733438
7B Mgladbach24104103135-434
8Hoffenheim248883838032
9Hannover248883234-232
10Augsburg238783229331
11Hertha Berlin2471073030031
12Stuttgart2493122027-730
13Freiburg2461172538-1329
14Werder Bremen2468102228-626
15Wolfsburg2441372731-425
16Mainz2466122942-1324
17Hamburg2445151835-1717
18Köln2445152243-2117
View full German Bundesliga table

