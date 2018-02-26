Borussia Dortmund v FC Augsburg
-
- From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|24
|19
|3
|2
|55
|18
|37
|60
|2
|B Dortmund
|23
|11
|7
|5
|48
|29
|19
|40
|3
|Schalke
|24
|11
|7
|6
|38
|30
|8
|40
|4
|Frankfurt
|24
|11
|6
|7
|32
|27
|5
|39
|5
|B Leverkusen
|24
|10
|8
|6
|43
|32
|11
|38
|6
|RB Leipzig
|24
|11
|5
|8
|37
|33
|4
|38
|7
|B Mgladbach
|24
|10
|4
|10
|31
|35
|-4
|34
|8
|Hoffenheim
|24
|8
|8
|8
|38
|38
|0
|32
|9
|Hannover
|24
|8
|8
|8
|32
|34
|-2
|32
|10
|Augsburg
|23
|8
|7
|8
|32
|29
|3
|31
|11
|Hertha Berlin
|24
|7
|10
|7
|30
|30
|0
|31
|12
|Stuttgart
|24
|9
|3
|12
|20
|27
|-7
|30
|13
|Freiburg
|24
|6
|11
|7
|25
|38
|-13
|29
|14
|Werder Bremen
|24
|6
|8
|10
|22
|28
|-6
|26
|15
|Wolfsburg
|24
|4
|13
|7
|27
|31
|-4
|25
|16
|Mainz
|24
|6
|6
|12
|29
|42
|-13
|24
|17
|Hamburg
|24
|4
|5
|15
|18
|35
|-17
|17
|18
|Köln
|24
|4
|5
|15
|22
|43
|-21
|17
