Welsh Cup, Welsh Premier League & non-league round up
-
JD Welsh Cup Quarter Finals
Saturday, 3 March
Carmarthen Town v Aberystwyth Town (14:30 GMT): Carmarthen Town and Aberystwyth Town take a break from their respective battles to stay in the Welsh Premier League as they bid to reach the last four. Carmarthen won the Welsh Cup in 2007, while 1900 winners Aberystwyth have lost in the final on two occasions in the last 10 seasons. The sides drew 3-3 in a league fixture at Richmond Park last Sunday.
Connah's Quay P-P The New Saints: The match has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at the Deeside Stadium. The game will now be played 6/7 March.
Llandudno P-P Newtown: The game will now be played on Tuesday, 6 March.
Sunday, 4 March
Bangor City v Penydarren BGC (14:45 GMT): South Wales Alliance League Premier Division side Penydarren are in their debut Welsh Cup campaign having entered at the first qualifying round stage in August. After winning six ties they face eight-times winners Bangor City, a team four leagues above them.
JD Welsh Premier League
Saturday, 3 March
Play-off Conference
Prestatyn Town P-P Barry Town: Postponed due to a frozen pitch.
How things stand - Welsh Premier League table
Evo-Stik Southern Premier League
Saturday, 3 March
Merthyr Town P-P Chesham United
Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One North
Saturday, 3 March
Droylsden P-P Colwyn Bay
FAW Women's Cup Semi Final
Sunday, 4 March
Swansea City Ladies v Port Talbot Town (14:00 GMT)
Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League
Sunday, 4 March
Caldicot Town v Carmarthen Town Women (14:00 GMT)