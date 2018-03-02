Welsh Cup, Welsh Premier League & non-league round up

JD Welsh Cup Quarter Finals

Saturday, 3 March

Carmarthen Town v Aberystwyth Town (14:30 GMT): Carmarthen Town and Aberystwyth Town take a break from their respective battles to stay in the Welsh Premier League as they bid to reach the last four. Carmarthen won the Welsh Cup in 2007, while 1900 winners Aberystwyth have lost in the final on two occasions in the last 10 seasons. The sides drew 3-3 in a league fixture at Richmond Park last Sunday.

Connah's Quay P-P The New Saints: The match has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at the Deeside Stadium. The game will now be played 6/7 March.

Llandudno P-P Newtown: The game will now be played on Tuesday, 6 March.

Sunday, 4 March

Bangor City v Penydarren BGC (14:45 GMT): South Wales Alliance League Premier Division side Penydarren are in their debut Welsh Cup campaign having entered at the first qualifying round stage in August. After winning six ties they face eight-times winners Bangor City, a team four leagues above them.

JD Welsh Premier League

Saturday, 3 March

Play-off Conference

Prestatyn Town P-P Barry Town: Postponed due to a frozen pitch.

How things stand - Welsh Premier League table

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League

Saturday, 3 March

Merthyr Town P-P Chesham United

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One North

Saturday, 3 March

Droylsden P-P Colwyn Bay

FAW Women's Cup Semi Final

Sunday, 4 March

Swansea City Ladies v Port Talbot Town (14:00 GMT)

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 4 March

Caldicot Town v Carmarthen Town Women (14:00 GMT)