BBC Sport - Pep Guardiola explains why he wears a yellow ribbon
Guardiola explains why he wears a yellow ribbon
- From the section Football
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he will "always" wear a yellow ribbon in support of imprisoned politicians in Catalonia - despite being charged by the Football Association for doing so.
READ MORE: Guardiola will continue to wear ribbon
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired