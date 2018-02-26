Drissa Traore: Forest Green Rovers midfielder leaves club

From the section

Drissa Traore failed to score a goal in his 59 first-team appearances for Forest Green

Forest Green Rovers midfielder Drissa Traore has left the League Two club after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Traore joined Rovers in June 2016, having previously had spells with Notts County and Swindon Town.

The Ivory Coast-born 25-year-old made 59 appearances in all competitions.

He was in the side which earned promotion to the English Football League in May 2017, beating Tranmere in the National League play-off final.