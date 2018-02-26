Mansfield Town: Krystian Pearce, Mal Benning and Omari Sterling-James sign new deals

Krystian Pearce joined Mansfield Town from Torquay in 2015

Krystian Pearce, Mal Benning and Omari Sterling-James have signed new one-year contracts at Mansfield with the options of a further 12 months.

The contracts of all three players were due to expire at the end of the season.

Centre-back Pearce, 28, has made 122 appearances and left-back Benning, 24, has played 110 times since both players arrived in 2015.

Forward Sterling-James, 24, joined the Stags from Solihull Moors last summer and is yet to score in 20 appearances.

However, boss Steve Evans is convinced the latter will develop into a quality player.

"Omari Sterling-James has everything in the locker. I always knew it would be a season of adjustment for him," Evans told the club website.

"He will be a proper player for this football club. Mark my words."