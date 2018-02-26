Truro City: Lee Hodges aims to bolster squad after third successive defeat

Lee Hodges led Truro City to the first round of the FA Cup for the first time this season

Truro City boss Lee Hodges says he will try to bring in new players to end their poor run of form.

The White Tigers lost 4-1 at National League South leaders Dartford on Saturday - their third defeat in a row.

City dropped out of the play-off places and are now in 10th position.

"We have to change it, there's nothing anyone else can do about it. We have to be brave because it looks as though a lot of players look a bit tired," Hodges told BBC Radio Cornwall.

But Hodges says he will be careful about who he brings in to bolster his squad.

He added: "It's no good just getting people in who aren't as good as what you've got, you want them to be better.

"It's always hard to find that right player to come in, but we'll keep looking because I feel possibly we do need some more legs now."