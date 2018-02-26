BBC Sport - Scott Brown: Watch Celtic captain 'celebrate' after Sam Cosgrove tackle
Is this the new 'Broony'?
Scottish
"The Broony" was coined to describe Celtic captain Scott Brown's celebration after a confrontation with Rangers' El Hadji Diouf.
But will the midfielder, who has just announced an end to his Scotland career, inspire similar copycats following his reaction to Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove's red-card challenge in Sunday's 2-0 win over Aberdeen?
