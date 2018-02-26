BBC Sport - Scott Brown: Watch Celtic captain 'celebrate' after Sam Cosgrove tackle

Is this the new 'Broony'?

"The Broony" was coined to describe Celtic captain Scott Brown's celebration after a confrontation with Rangers' El Hadji Diouf.

But will the midfielder, who has just announced an end to his Scotland career, inspire similar copycats following his reaction to Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove's red-card challenge in Sunday's 2-0 win over Aberdeen?

Please note, only available to users in the UK.

Top videos

Video

Is this the new 'Broony'?

Video

Golden goal, bobsleigh drama & funny moments

Video

Kids try winter sports - with BBC commentary

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Crashes, bloopers & clipboards - Pyeongchang's funniest moments

Video

Keeper turns back on play to concede bizarre goal

Video

Alli is trying to trick the referee - Jenas

Video

Dancing pandas and drones make a bear - closing ceremony highlights

Video

Mourinho pleased with 'special' win

Video

Overtime drama as OAR clinch Olympic title

Video

Line dancing, woolly jumpers & a stunning Scottish victory

Video

Highlights: Scotland stun champions England

Video

Highlights: OAR win thrilling ice hockey final with golden goal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby

Rugbytots
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots South Surrey and West Sussex

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired