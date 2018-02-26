Oxford United owner Thanakarnjanasuth hoping to appoint new manager this week

Sumrith Thanakarnjanasuth ended Darryl Eales's reign as Oxford chairman

Oxford United's new owner, Thai businessman Sumrith Thanakarnjanasuth, has said he hopes to appoint a new manager in the "next couple of days".

Oxford have been without a manager since sacking Pep Clotet in January, with former Wales forward Craig Bellamy having held talks about the job.

Thanakarnjanasuth took over last week with the club 15th in League One, six points above the bottom four.

"We hope to finalise a manager in the next couple of days," he said.

"I don't want to choose the wrong manager. I want a good personality and someone who has new tactics and who the players are happy to train with."

Thanakarnjanasuth previously held a 25% stake in Reading but did not inject significant investment into the club.

"To run a club is becoming more and more expensive but if you know how to spend wisely you can be successful," he told BBC Radio Oxford.

"My past experience with Reading shows that. Everyone knows Reading were one of the teams who spent the lowest amount of money last season and they got to the play-off final."

Thanakarnjanasuth has boldly targeted taking Oxford to the Premier League, but the first task for the new manager will be to steer the club clear of a relegation battle, starting with a home game against 20th-placed Fleetwood Town on Saturday.