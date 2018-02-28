BBC Sport - FA Cup: Tottenham v Rochdale - Ian Henderson's six goals in six games

Watch Rochdale captain's six goals in six FA Cup games

Watch all six of Rochdale captain Ian Henderson's FA Cup goals this season. The League One side play Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday in their fifth round replay.

