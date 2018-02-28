BBC Sport - FA Cup: Tottenham v Rochdale - Ian Henderson's six goals in six games
Watch Rochdale captain's six goals in six FA Cup games
- From the section Rochdale
Watch all six of Rochdale captain Ian Henderson's FA Cup goals this season. The League One side play Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday in their fifth round replay.
WATCH MORE: Swansea 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday highlights
FA Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired