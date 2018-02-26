BBC Sport - MOTD2: 'Dele Alli is diving to trick the referee' - Jenas
Alli is trying to trick the referee - Jenas
- From the section Match of the Day
Match of the Day 2 pundits Alan Shearer and Jermaine Jenas believe Dele Alli needs to cut diving from his game after the Spurs midfielder was involved in another controversial incident against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
MATCH REPORT:Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham
