EFL Trophy - Semi-final
Shrewsbury19:45Yeovil
Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow

Shrewsbury Town P-P Yeovil Town

Tuesday's Checkatrade Trophy semi-final between Shrewsbury Town and Yeovil Town has been called off because of the freezing conditions in Shropshire.

A Shrewsbury statement said the pitch at the Montgomery Waters Meadow "has been covered and is OK" - but that the pitch would freeze as soon as the covers were removed.

The semi-final tie will now be played on Tuesday, 6 March.

The winner will face Lincoln City at Wembley on Sunday, 8 April.

