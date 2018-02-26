Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Brighton, Norwich

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manager Brendan Rodgers has described the tackle on Scott Brown that led Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove being sent off on Sunday as "naughty" and also criticised Shay Logan for kicking the ball at the Celtic captain while he was down injured. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney has claimed that captain Scott Brown could have suffered a serious injury after a foul by Sam Cosgrove that led to the Aberdeen player being sent off on Sunday. (The Herald)

Manager Brendan Rodgers has hailed Celtic's triumph over Aberdeen at Pittodrie as a significant "signpost" in their bid to complete a second consecutive domestic treble. (The Herald)

Brendan Rodgers believes that people will see the best of his Celtic side now domestically that they do not have the distraction of European football. (Evening Times)

Hearts substituted Joaquim Adao at half-time against Rangers because referee John Beaton was ready to red card the Angolan midfielder, who was cautioned after 19 minutes - his fourth booking in four Hearts appearances - and committed two further fouls before the interval. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Scotland manager Alex McLeish was watching from the stand at Ibrox as Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin impressed again despite his side's defeat by Rangers. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers forward Jamie Murphy, who has been involved in squads for matches against England and Denmark without making his Scotland debut, hopes his form since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion on loan leads to another call to the international set-up. (Evening Times)

Brighton's Jamie Murphy and Norwich City's Russell Martin scored Rangers' goals in their win over Hearts two months after they bumped into one another in Brighton during a miserable Christmas lunch while they out of their respective match-day squads before their loan moves to Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven believes his side deserved more against Celtic and that they can still pip Rangers and Hibernian to second spot despite Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Premiership leaders. (The Herald)

Gary Mackay-Steven insists that Aberdeen do not crumble against Celtic and rejects the suggestion they have a mental block despite their losing run against the reigning champions being extended to 10 games. (Scottish Sun)

After head coach Neil Lennon described the officials in Saturday's draw with Kilmarnock as "Mickey Mouse", Hibernian defender Darren McGregor has urged referees to explain their decisions. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

England have pointed the finger at Scotland over a scuffle that broke out in the tunnel at Murrayfield Stadium ahead of their 25-13 defeat on Saturday. (The Times, print edition)