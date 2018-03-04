Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Jose Mourinho could match his worst away league run as a manager

Defenders Martin Kelly and Jeffrey Schlupp are available for Crystal Palace after recovering from injury but the game comes too soon for forward Wilfried Zaha.

Kelly (hamstring) and Schlupp (ankle) returned to training last week but Zaha remains unavailable with a knee injury.

Manchester United have six first-team players missing.

Ander Herrera (muscle) misses out whilst injured defenders Daley Blind, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo are absent.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson on possible relegation: "At the moment there is no need for any of us, certainly not the players or myself, to give that any thought.

"We think about each day as it comes, we think about how we are going to approach the next game, how we will do our very, very best to get points from that game and how we are going to make certain that in getting points from the game we accumulate enough so at the end of the season we are not one of the unfortunate three."

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic: "For Zlatan, we all think it's his last season at Manchester United.

"And it will be a very personal decision for him to play or to stop.

"I think he won the right of choosing his life, his future, such an amazing player with such an amazing career that only that awful injury in the wrong moment broke a fantastic couple of seasons that he could and should have had with us."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Selhurst Park is usually a tough place to go but it helps United that Crystal Palace are struggling a bit at the moment, with five games without a win.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace haven't won any of their 17 Premier League meetings with Manchester United (D3, L14) - a Premier League record for most games against an opponent without winning.

Palace have only scored five goals during that 17-game run.

The Eagles' last top-flight win came at Selhurst Park in May 1991, with Ian Wright scoring once and John Salako twice.

Crystal Palace

The Eagles are winless in five league matches and have lost consecutive games for the first time since they were beaten in their opening seven fixtures of the season.

Crystal Palace have lost all eight Premier League games this season without Wilfried Zaha, scoring once and conceding 18 goals.

Palace have lost seven of their nine Premier League fixtures this season against top-six teams, with the exceptions being a 2-1 home win over Chelsea and 0-0 home draw with Manchester City.

