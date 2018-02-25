SWPL Cup: Late goals see Hibernian beat Hearts in Edinburgh derby

Hibernian full-back Kirsty Smith scored the fourth as the SWPL Cup holders beat Hearts 4-0

Hibernian scored four goals in the final 17 minutes to beat Hearts in the SWPL Cup first round.

Celtic joined them in the last eight with a similar 4-0 win over St Johnstone, while champions Glasgow City were 7-0 winners against Kilmarnock.

A late goal edged Rangers past Motherwell, while there were wins for Spartans, Forfar Farmington and Stirling University.

Glasgow Girls against Hamilton was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Holders Hibernian may have eventually surged through to the second round, but Hearts have put up stiff resistance against their top flight rivals.

Lia Tweedie hit the post in the seventh minute, but it took until the introduction of substitute Shannon McGregor with 30 minutes left for the goals to start arriving.

The new signing from Aberdeen finally broke the deadlock in 73 minutes when she pounced on a loose ball in the box to fire home.

Two minutes later and Tweedie volleyed in a second from the edge of the box.

Now Hibs had found their clinical side. Cailin Michie hit the crossbar, before Katey Turner made it three goals in three games when she finished a cut-back.

Kirsty Smith took the ball past a glut of Hearts defenders before unleashing a 25-yard strike to wrap up the win.

Glasgow City's new signing Kirsty Howat scored her first goal since signing for the league champions, then went on to score another three.

It could have been five for the former Celtic midfielder had she not hit the post, but Abbi Grant, Joanne Paton and Megan Foley also found the net to ensure a comfortable route to the next round for Scott Booth's side.

Motherwell had started the season in emphatic style and Eddie Wolecki Black's side fancied their chances away to Rangers.

They were finally undone eight minutes from time through Chantelle Brown's goal, though the home side had to finish the game a player down after Chelsie Watson was sent off for a last-ditch challenge.

Celtic signed German striker Josephine Giard on Friday and she played the last 20 minutes as they got the better of St Johnstone.

Nicole Pullar continued her fine start to the season with a double, while Heather Richards and Ruesha Littlejohn also got on the scoresheet.

Elsewhere, Spartans were 3-1 winners away to Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale, Forfar Farmington beat north-east rivals Aberdeen 3-0, and Stirling University beat Central Girls 3-2 to ensure seven wins out of seven for the top flight sides.