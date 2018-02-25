Alan Pardew: West Bromwich Albion will stick with manager for trip to Watford

Media playback is not supported on this device Alan Pardew - Disappointed with 'ugly' performance

Alan Pardew will remain in charge of West Brom for Saturday's Premier League trip to Watford.

Owner Guochuan Lai and chief executive Mark Jenkins agree they should continue to support Pardew despite Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Huddersfield.

Nevertheless, there is serious concern at The Hawthorns over the Baggies' perilous position in the table.

Pardew's side are bottom of the Premier League, seven points from safety with 10 games remaining.

They have lost four league games in succession and have taken just eight points - and one win - from 14 Premier League matches since Pardew succeeded Tony Pulis in November.

Though Pardew will remain in his position for at least another week, the former Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham manager is on the brink.

There is no great desire to appoint a third manager this season, but his position could be made untenable should his side fail to win at Watford.

One of the major issues the club is facing is the lack of alternatives as they look for a long-term solution that takes into account the financial realities of relegation.

However, defeat at Watford would lead to Pardew's position coming under review once more.

Contrary to opinion outside the club, there remains belief a return to the second tier for the first time since 2009-10 can be avoided.

Four of their remaining games are against teams who are also fighting to avoid the drop. Three are against top-six sides.

There is a desire to give Pardew as much support as possible this week in a bid to engineer a positive result.

Similar noises were made last week in the build-up to the Huddersfield game, though they had no effect.

Baggies fans chanted 'you're not fit to wear the shirt' as the team subsided to their 14th defeat of an awful campaign that has seen them win a single game since August.