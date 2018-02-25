Sassuolo 0-3 Lazio

Match ends, Sassuolo 0, Lazio 3.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored twice as Lazio beat Sassuolo to move up to third in Serie A.
The reported Manchester United target curled in an early opener from 20 yards out before Ciro Immobile's penalty - his 23rd Serie A goal of the season.
Milinkovic-Savic headed his second goal soon after the break - at 22, the Serb is the youngest midfielder to score at least nine goals in the top five European leagues this season.
Both sides ended with 10 men.
Sassuolo had Domenico Berardi sent off, with Lazio's Adam Marusic dismissed in a separate incident.
"Milinkovic's goal in the second half ended the game," coach Simone Inzaghi said. "He's a player of great quality and quantity.
"He is still very young and has a lot of desire to improve himself. I think he has a truly rosy future ahead of him.
"The market is the market but you have to keep the best players. To open up a new era you have to keep certain players."
Champions Juventus' home game against Atalanta was postponed just after it was scheduled to kick off because of heavy snow on the Turin pitch.
Line-ups
Sassuolo
- 47Consigli
- 98Adjapong
- 15Acerbi
- 13Peluso
- 26Oliveira Da SilvaBooked at 63mins
- 6Mazzitelli
- 4MagnanelliSubstituted forSensiat 85'minutes
- 7MissiroliBooked at 45mins
- 25BerardiBooked at 54mins
- 30Babacar
- 16PolitanoSubstituted forRagusaat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Lemos
- 8Biondini
- 12Sensi
- 17Pierini
- 22Frattesi
- 29Cassata
- 32Duncan
- 39Dell'Orco
- 70Marson
- 77Pegolo
- 90Ragusa
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 13Fortuna dos SantosBooked at 35mins
- 27Ramos Marchi
- 26Radu
- 77MarusicBooked at 62mins
- 96Murgia
- 6LucasBooked at 28minsSubstituted forParoloat 60'minutes
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 5J LukakuBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLulicat 60'minutes
- 10Pereira Gomes
- 17ImmobileSubstituted forNaniat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 3de Vrij
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 7Nani
- 8Basta
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 16Parolo
- 18Luis Alberto
- 19Lulic
- 20Caicedo
- 22Cáceres
- 23Guerrieri
- 25Vargic
- Referee:
- Gianluca Manganiello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sassuolo 0, Lazio 3.
Attempt missed. Luca Mazzitelli (Sassuolo) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Stefano Sensi.
Foul by Felipe Anderson (Lazio).
Rogerio (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Stefano Sensi replaces Francesco Magnanelli.
Foul by Nani (Lazio).
Luca Mazzitelli (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Claud Adjapong (Sassuolo).
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Nani replaces Ciro Immobile.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Simone Missiroli (Sassuolo) because of an injury.
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Luiz Felipe.
Attempt blocked. Antonino Ragusa (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Claud Adjapong (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Francesco Magnanelli.
Attempt blocked. Luca Mazzitelli (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Marco Parolo (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francesco Magnanelli (Sassuolo).
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Antonino Ragusa replaces Matteo Politano.
Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Francesco Acerbi.
Attempt missed. Luca Mazzitelli (Sassuolo) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matteo Politano with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Marco Parolo.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Rogerio (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match Rogerio (Sassuolo) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Adam Marusic (Lazio) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Adam Marusic (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rogerio (Sassuolo).
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Marco Parolo replaces Lucas Leiva.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Senad Lulic replaces Jordan Lukaku.
Foul by Jordan Lukaku (Lazio).
Luca Mazzitelli (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Khouma Babacar (Sassuolo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rogerio with a cross.
Attempt saved. Claud Adjapong (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matteo Politano.
Dismissal
Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) is shown the red card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Red Card. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Lazio). Video Review.
Stefan Radu (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.