BBC Sport - Man United 2-1 Chelsea: Jose Mourinho pleased with 'special' win
Mourinho pleased with 'special' win
- From the section Man Utd
Jose Mourinho labels Manchester United's 2-1 win against his former employers Chelsea "special" as his side move back to second place in the Premier League.
MATCH REPORT: Man United 2-1 Chelsea
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Sunday 25 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired