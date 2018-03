From the section

Joss Labadie was man of the match in Newport's 1-1 FA Cup draw with Tottenham

Newport midfielder Joss Labadie will again miss out for the Exiles as he completes a suspension.

However, fellow midfielder Matty Dolan has returned to the side from injury.

Forest Green have no injury concerns ahead of their visit to South Wales.

Having signed ten players in January, Mark Cooper has several options to choose from.

Newport-born forward Christian Doidge returns to his home city.