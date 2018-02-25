BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Roy Hodgson rues late Harry Kane winner
Late goal was cruel on Palace - Hodgson
- From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says Harry Kane's late winner for Tottenham at Selhurst Park was "cruel" on his side.
MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 25 February, at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
