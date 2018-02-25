BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs: I had faith in Harry Kane to score - Mauricio Pochettino
I had faith in Kane to score - Pochettino
Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino says he knew Harry Kane would convert one of his goalscoring opportunities after the striker bagged a late goal to beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
