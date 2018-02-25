Scottish Gossip: Neil Lennon, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Calcutta Cup

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

"Every week they get it wrong... they are ruining games," Hibs boss Neil Lennon lets rip at the standard of Scottish refereeing. (Sun)

Barcelona legend Xavi tells Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers to break the bank to make the Scottish champions a force in Europe. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers manager Graeme Murty says he's devastated for Ryan Jack after losing the midfielder for the rest of the season. (Sun)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is set to stay at Ibrox as Beijing Renhe make a move for Nantes striker Emiliano Sala. (Sun)

Defender Mikael Lustig is desperate to put Celtic's Europa League pain behind him by winning a double treble. (Sunday Mail)

Manager Jose Mourinho hints Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay will snub England and choose Scotland.(Sunday Mail)

Brighton are keen on Hearts midfielder Harry Cochrane, who has broken into the Tynecastle first team this season at the age of 16. (Sun, print edition)

Aberdeen goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is eyeing clean sheet against Celtic today after shunning them for his Pittodrie loan move. (Sun)

Rangers' Russell Martin is happy to get one over former team-mates Kyle Lafferty and Steven Naismith after scoring his first goal in Scotland in yesterday's 2-0 win over Hearts. (Scotsman)

Rangers winger Daniel Candeias says his heart is at Ibrox and not with former manager Pedro Caixinha as he admits he has finally found a home in Glasgow. (Sun)

The group bidding to take over Stirling Albion has pledged £600,000 investment and plan to meet fans on 7 March to discuss their vision for the League Two club. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

"From a coaching perspective, that's the biggest win I've had," says Scotland's Gregor Townsend after masterminding a 25-13 success against England at Murrayfield. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

"Today the team was world class, not just an individual," said man-of-the-match Finn Russell in the wake of Calcutta Cup victory. (Scotsman)

Gregor Townsend wants Scotland's impressive home form to be taken on the road. (Herald, subscription required)